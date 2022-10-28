One person was transported to Mercy Hospital Ada Thursday after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 377 at County Road 1600 south of Ada.
The accident happened at about 9:45 a.m. Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene, and reported that one person had been injured.
A medical helicopter was placed on standby, but additional personnel on the scene indicated that the injuries were not severe, and the patient was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada.
The Ada Fire Department, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived on the
