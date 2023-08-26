TULSA — VYPE Magazine is proud to announce the launching of the new www.VYPEPLUSOK.com website bringing sports fans in Oklahoma the best coverage of high school sports in the state. This user-friendly website for parents, fans and coaches will offer more information about your local teams than ever before.
Columnists contributing to VYPE PLUS include John Hoover (allsooners.com), Robert Allen (GoPokes.com), Mark Rodgers, Greg Swaim, Jim Reagan, Bill Huddleston, Bryce McKinnis and Brad Heath. Local editors include Chris Cox, Payton Moody, Byron Beers, Hunter Sheppard, Chance Burk, and Nick Hampton.
The site showcases featured content with stories and photos on players and will serve as the new home for the VYPE Top 100 in football and basketball. Each piece of content from the website will be promoted to local fans via Facebook and Twitter.
Partnering with some of the best writers covering college sports, VYPE PLUS will feature articles on the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
“We are excited to bring VYPE PLUS to life. A premium site like VYPE PLUS allows our writers the opportunity to cover a vast amount of topics while staying true to the VYPE model. This new website is a must for anyone who loves high school and college sports,”said Heath, Director of VYPE PLUS.
For subscription information please visit www.VYPEPLUSOK.com and receive a special offer for first time subscribers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.