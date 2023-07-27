OKLAHOMA CITY — It was Superhero Night at Hall of Fame Stadium Tuesday night when the OKC Spark hosted the Smash It Sports Vipers at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Unfortunately, it was the Spark that needed saving.
The Vipers set the tone with two home runs in a four-run outburst in the top of the first inning and cruised past OKC 6-2.
Oklahoma City fell to 14-10 overall and dropped to second place in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league standings while the SIS Vipers improved to 7-18 but are still sitting in last place.
The Texas Smoke took over the top spot at 16-10 after edging USSA Pride 4-1 Tuesday night. The Pride sits in third place at 13-12.
The WPF regular season runs through Monday, Aug. 7. The first round of the playoffs is set for Aug. 11-13 and the championship series takes place Aug. 15-17.
SIS Vipers 6, OKC Spark 2
The Vipers got their first-inning uprising started when Suzy Brookshire drew a full-count walk. Makena Smith followed with a sharp single to right-center field. Brooke Wilmes then blasted a no-doubt-about-it three-run homer over the fence in right-center to give the Alabama squad a 3-0 lead. It was Wilmes’ first homer of the season.
Raina O’Neal then ended OKC pitcher Donnie Gobourne’s night when she drilled a solo shot — her second home run of the summer — to dead center field that put the visitors on top 4-0.
Gobourne, the team’s leader in wins and strikeouts, fell to 6-2 on the year with the loss.
The Vipers scratched for two runs in the bottom of the second off OKC reliever Keilani Ricketts by using small ball. Mikayla Allee singled down the left field line to get the inning started and the Vipers loaded the bases on back-to-back successful bunts from Jenna Kean and Karley Heath.
Brookshire drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field — Michelle Moultrie made a nice running catch to rob Brookshire of extra bases — and then the SIS squad executed a double steal to push its lead to 6-0.
OKC pitcher Emily Cerny, the Spark’s latest acquisition, made a stellar debut for her new team. The former USAO and Newcastle High School standout pitched five shutout innings in relief. She struck out two, walked one and allowed just two base hits.
Chelsea Alexander-Fitzgerald — a former Latta High School All-Stater — tried to give her the Spark a spark in the bottom of the fifth inning when she hit a two-out single and stole second. However, Sami Williams grounded out to end that threat.
The Spark spoiled the shutout with a pair of solo home runs.
Moultrie belted a home run over the left field wall to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and Lynnsie Elam cracked a solo shot to lead off the seventh inning.
Amber Fiser was the winning pitcher for the Vipers. She struck out three, walked one and allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings. OKC managed just four total hits in the contest.
The Spark wrapped up its three-game series with SIS on Wednesday and are scheduled to host the USSSA Pride for a three-game series Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Note: The first 100 kids entering the gate received OKC Spark capes for Superhero night. … Real Okie Superheroes — a group that dresses up as superheroes and visits metro area hospitals and makes other special appearances — were special guests Tuesday night. Dr. Strange and Captain American threw out ceremonial first pitches and the group posed with fans throughout the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.