NORMAN — Oklahoma opened fall camp Thursday, but several players will have to wait a little bit longer before returning to practice.
During the Sooners’ local media day on Tuesday, head coach Brent Venables didn’t have an injury list on hand, but discussed 12 players that have been dealing with injuries and illnesses this offseason.
Here’s a breakdown of the 12 players Venables’ mentioned on Tuesday:
Kaden Helms
The redshirt freshman tight end from Nebraska had to miss all of spring practices after undergoing meniscus surgery. The former four-star prospect saw action in three games last season and had a catch against Nebraska.
As of Tuesday, Venables said he isn’t sure when the Sooners will get Helms back.
“Hate it for him,” he said. “He works incredibly hard. He’s fighting like heck to get back.”
Jason Llewellyn
The Sooners’ tight end room also missed the presence of Llewellyn this spring as the sophomore recovers from a foot injury.
Venables seemed encouraged by Llewellyn’s progress and said he hopes he’ll be able to return soon. He appeared in 10 games last season, mostly on special teams.
Emeka Megwa
Coming out of high school, Megwa received offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Oklahoma, but chose to sign with Washington. Injuries prevented Megwa from ever seeing the field for the Huskies and he chose to transfer to Oklahoma this past offseason.
As the Sooners’ open fall camp, Venables expects the redshirt sophomore to be limited, but close to full-go.
J.J. Hester
After two seasons at Missouri, Hester transferred to Oklahoma last season and played in each of the first three games before suffering a left foot injury. Venables said he won’t be able to practice for a little while.
Brenen Thompson
The transfer from Texas will need a few days before taking the field for practice, but the Sooners have little reason to worry. Thompson recently had tonsil surgery and is expected to return soon.
Jacob Sexton
The sophomore from Deer Creek played in 10 of 13 games last season at left tackle. His lone start in the Cheez-It Bowl was marred by an unfortunate ACL injury that kept him out of spring practice.
Venables had encouraging news Thursday for Sexton’s progress.
“He’ll probably be ready to (practice),” he said. “He’s ahead of his timeline and has looked terrific.”
Even still, Venables said the staff needs to stay focused on protecting the 6-6, 325-pound sophomore from further injury.
Venables said the goal is to have Sexton ready for full contact by mid-to-late September.
“He’s just naturally eager and aggressive. We don’t want to put him in a compromising position so we’re going to help with that. Sometime in the middle to later September is when he’ll have a full clearance, if you will. And he’s ahead of the curve to be honest with you.
Walter Rouse
After transferring to Oklahoma from Stanford during the offseason, Rouse missed all of spring practice with a shoulder injury. Venables said Rouse will be ready to go when the Sooners start fall camp.
Erik McCarty
The freshman defensive back has been dealing with an ACL injury that will see him miss time this fall. Venables said he’s continued to stay “right on target” for their return timeline, but that he’s a little further behind than Sexton right now.
“Unless he has some setbacks, we’ll ease him on into fall camp and see what he can do, and try to help still protect him.”
Jacob Lacey
Venables said Lacey has been conditioning and lifting but still requires testing from doctors due to blood clots. The redshirt senior defensive lineman played four seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Oklahoma this offseason.
Phil Paea
Another transfer that will take time to return to full strength from injury, Paea is limited after an injury he sustained last season with Utah State. During an early-season game against Weber State, Paea came away with his first career interception and took a helmet to the knee on the return.
Paea missed the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery.
Shane Whitter
After sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury last season, Venables said Whitter has been released ahead of fall camp.
Robert Spears-Jennings
Spears-Jennings missed the end of spring practice due to shoulder labrum surgery. As a freshman last season, he appeared in each of the Sooners’ last nine games.
The Sooners’ staff still has Spears-Jennings going through non-contact drills only. On Tuesday, Venables said he hopes to see the defensive back return in September.
“I think that’s everybody. Is that good enough for ya’ll?” Venables teased. “I think we’ve got a couple of coaches on the staff with the sniffles.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.