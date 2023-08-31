Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, and points. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points
1. Bixby (6) 30
2. Union 22
3. Jenks 18
4. Owasso 10
5. Norman North 5
Others receiving votes: Mustang 4. Westmoore 1.
Class 6A Division II
1. Muskogee (4) 26
2. Stillwater (2) 25
3. Choctaw 21
4. Deer Creek-Edmond 12
5. B.T. Washington 3
Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 2. Sand Springs 1.
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert (6) 60
2. Del City 44
3. McAlester 41
4. McGuinness 37
5. Guthrie 35
6. Coweta 28
7. Grove 22
8. Piedmont 13
9. Elgin 12
(tie) Collinsville 12
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelley 8. Claremore 8. El Reno 7. Midwest City 2. Sapulpa 1.
Class 4A
1. Wagoner (5) 59
2. Poteau 49
(tie) Tuttle 49
4. Blanchard 35
5. Cushing (1) 30
6. Clinton 29
7. Weatherford 22
8. Newcastle 18
9. Elk City 14
10. Bethany 12
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 7. ADA 4. Broken Bow 2.
Class 3A
1. Heritage Hall (6) 60
2. Lincoln Christian 54
3. Metro Christian 48
4. Verdigris 38
5. Perkins-Tryon 36
6. Cascia Hall 24
(tie) Holland Hall 24
8. Stigler 22
9. Bristow 9
10. Kingfisher 4
(tie) Marlow 4
Others receiving votes: Sulphur 3. Plainview 3. Lone Grove 1.
Class 2A
1. Millwood (3) 57
(tie) Washington (3) 57
3. Victory Christian 35
4. Jones 34
5. Rejoice Christian School 33
6. Beggs 28
7. Chandler 20
8. Vian 17
9. Sequoyah-Claremore 16
10. Crossings Christian Academy 10
Others receiving votes: Idabel 8. Kiefer 6. Prague 4. Oklahoma Christian 4. Davis 1.
Class A
1. Fairview (6) 60
2. Colcord 46
3. Hominy 44
4. Stroud 43
5. Tonkawa 32
6. Ringling 29
7. Woodland 25
8. Minco 14
(tie) Gore 14
10. Crescent 9
Others receiving votes: Hooker 7. Christian Heritage Academy 5. Cashion 2.
Class B
School Total Points
1. Laverne (2) 26
2. Seiling (2) 22
3. Regent Prep (2) 17
4. Dewar 10
5. Oklahoma Bible 8
Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 6. Barnsdall 1.
Class C
School Total Points
1. Tipton (4) 28
2. Timberlake (2) 23
3. Waynoka 21
4. Mountain View-Gotebo 8
5. Maud 6
Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 4.
