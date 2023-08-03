East Central University Athletic Director Matt Cole announced on Wednesday the hiring of Kevin Paxson as the next head coach of the Tiger baseball team.
“I am very pleased to announce Kevin Paxson as our next head baseball coach,” said Cole. “Coach Paxson brings a wealth of baseball experience and a strong history of player development. When looking for our next coach, I was focused on finding a contemporary coach for the modern student-athlete. Kevin checks all the boxes needed in this era of Tiger Baseball.”
Paxson comes to ECU with nearly 20 years of baseball coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate level as well as being the head coach for several prestigious teams in collegiate baseball summer leagues.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Paxson to the Tiger family,” stated ECU President Wendell Godwin. “His blend of high school and college coaching experience will allow him to relate to our student-athletes. What impresses me most is his dedication and commitment to developing young men on and off the field. His athletes have excelled in the classroom while developing high character. I am excited about the future of Tiger baseball.”
Prior to his return to college coaching, Paxson served as the head coach at Shawnee High School for the last five seasons where he led the Wolves baseball program to four regional runner-up finishes while helping 25 players continue their baseball career at the collegiate level.
“First I would like to thank President Godwin and his administration staff for this opportunity,” expressed Paxson. “East Central University is a special place and my family and I are so excited to join the team. I would also like to thank Matt, Justin, Keith and their staff. Their family atmosphere is second to none which gives me no doubt that we will be successful. I look forward to meeting the players and start building relationships with them. We have a special opportunity in front of us and I can’t wait to start.”
Paxson’s college experience consists of coaching stints at the University of Central Oklahoma, Mid-America Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, and St. Gregory’s University.
As the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach at UCO in 2011, Paxson assisted the team with improving in every offensive category and won 11 more games than the previous season.
Before joining the Bronchos, Paxson spent two seasons as head coach for the Mid-America Christian baseball program where the team accumulated 48 wins in two years. Paxson also recruited and coached six players that went on to sign professional contracts.
After graduating from Oklahoma Baptist University with his bachelor’s degree, Paxson returned to his alma mater from 2006-08 as the assistant/hitting coach of the Bisons in which the team set records in batting average, runs scored and home runs in his two seasons.
Before joining the OBU staff, Paxson began his coaching career as the assistant coach at St. Gregory’s University where he led the team to its first-ever playoff appearance in 2004.
Additionally, Paxson has been the Manager for four different summer league teams including two NCAA-sanctioned/MLB-funded premier college summer league teams in New York and Connecticut and two collegiate baseball leagues in Oklahoma / Texas.
Before entering his coaching career, Paxson was a stand-out athlete at Shawnee High School before starting his college career at Cowley County Community College where he was a ‘96 All-Conference, All-Region, and Third Team All-American player.
From Cowley, Paxson returned to his hometown of Shawnee to play for the OBU Bisons where he was a two-time All-Conference selection.
After wrapping up his collegiate baseball career, Paxson signed professional contracts with the Tennessee Tomahawks in ‘97 and Springfield Capitals in ‘98 before transitioning into coaching.
Paxson received his master’s degree in sports administration from ECU and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science/sports medicine from OBU.
Paxson is married to Kimberly, and together, they have triplet sons — Brody, Jax and Carter — who are 11 years old.
