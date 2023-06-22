In a highly contested battle for the Parent/Child championship, the team of Amy Boatwright and Bailey Boatwright held off Tim Hensley and Adam Hensley 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 for the title in one of the most competitive matches Tuesday night at the 2023 Ada City Open.
The tournament, sponsored by Vision Bank, continued Wednesday night and resumes today at 5:30 p.m. at the Ada Tennis Center.
There was one Mixed A Doubles match played Tuesday night. The team of Mikala Whelchel and Chad Whittington knocked off Zoey Brown and Christian Siegle 6-3, 6-2 to earn a spot in the championship game.
Mikala Whelchel later teamed up with Lauren Burden and that combo defeated Audrey Boatwright and Jayci Cole 6-3, 6-2 in a Women’s A Doubles matchup.
Two semifinal contests were played in Women’s B Doubles. Bailey Boatwright and Taylor Cook rolled past Stacy Bolin and Stephanie Ekal 6-1, 6-1 to earn a spot in Wednesday night’s championship match. That duo will face Pierce Dougherty and Izzy Justine, who slipped past Reid Danielson and Ella Key 6-2, 6-4 in the other semifinal battle.
Layton Jacobs and partner Owen Moon defeated Andy Jolly and Mathew Jolly 6-2, 6-0 to earn a spot in the Men’s B Doubles final. They’ll battle Grant Hall and Brandon Privett at 7 p.m. tonight in the title match.
There were three matches played in the Men’s A Doubles bracket. The team of T.S. Ahrend and Alex Andrade rallied past Christian Siegle and Jackson Swopes for a thrilling 1-6, 6-4, 12-10 victory. Halton Redwine and Noah Watkins shut out King Bingamon and Wayne Privett 6-0, 6-0. The duo of Josh Ellis and Zack Whelchel defeated Jackson Goodman and Hayden Ware 6-0, 6-1.
Four quarterfinal matches were played Tuesday night in the Men’s A Singles draw.
Halston Redwine defeated Jackson Goodman 6-1, 6-2; Chad Whittington held off Jackson Swopes 7-5, 6-3; Josh Ellis downed Brady Bacon 6-1, 6-3 and Christian Siegle shut out Gus Byrd 6-0, 6-0.
In the only Men’s B Singles match on Tuesday, Owen Moon advanced to tonight’s championship match with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Andy Jolly.
Ryder Fielder turned back Adam Hensley 6-1, 6-4 in the lone Men’s C Singles match on Tuesday.
And in the Women’s Singles bracket, Ava Moon advanced to tonight’s championship match with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Channing Ballard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.