The player representatives for next month’s Big 12 Football Media Days were announced Wednesday.
The event will be held July 12-13 at AT& T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Oklahoma State will go the first day, represented by cornerback Korie Black, linebacker Collin Oliver, wide receiver Brennan Presley and offensive lineman Preston Wilson.
The Cowboys will be joined on day one by Baylor, Brigham Young, Houston, TCU and Texas.
OU’s contingent will include quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, wide receiver Drake Stoops and linebacker Danny Stutsman.
The Sooners will be joined by Central Florida, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and West Virginia on July 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.