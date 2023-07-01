The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s annual mandated dead period begins today and runs through July 9.
All OSSAA-related athletics and activities will be shut down throughout the nine days.
Per OSSAA rules and regulations, student-athletes enrolled or pre-enrolled at any member school will not be permitted to use any of the school’s athletic facilities. All coaches, assistant coaches, or sponsors may not have any contact with a student-athlete for coaching, training, or instructing.
Many coaches and athletic departments from across the area have taken to social media to remind their student-athletes to stay off campus during the dead period.
No athletic activities are allowed in school facilities, and athletes and coaches can not engage in any sports activities, meetings, and the like during the dead period.
All school facilities, including gyms, fields, weight rooms, indoor hitting facilities, and locker rooms are closed until the end of the period — and will reopen when activities resume.
Violations of the summertime dead period policy will result in the coach or sponsor being suspended for the first half of the regular season for their sport or activity. School personnel not designated as a coach or sponsor found in violation of the dead period will also result in the head coach being suspended for the first half of the regular season in their sport or activity.
Student-athletes may still work out and train on their own during this time, but will still not be permitted to use any of a member school’s athletic facilities.
Athletic activities will be allowed to resume on Monday, July 10.
During that week, the Ada High School football program will resume weightlifting at 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will host a padded skills camp for Ada High players from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. those same days.
Summer Pride workouts begin July 17 and will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On July 18-20, the Ada football coaching staff will conduct a Little Coug Football Camp from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Summer Pride workouts will continue on most weekdays through Aug. 3. Two-a-day football practices are scheduled to kick off on Monday, Aug. 7.
Organized practices for the sports of cross country, fast-pitch softball, volleyball, and fall baseball are set to begin July 15. Coaches may hold practices with their team and begin formal instruction for those sports — which are set to open their seasons on Aug. 7.
