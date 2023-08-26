The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced the newest football classifications and districts for the upcoming 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.
The OSSAA Board of Directors approved the measure during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, except for Class 6A-I. Those districts will be set for approval during the September meeting.
OSSAA approved the addition of three more classifications for football, bringing the total to 12 classes. Classes 2A, A and B will each split in half, similar to Class 6A’s split into 6A-I and 6A-II.
Ada will compete in District 4A-4 with Broken Bow, Hilldale, Holland Hall, Nathan Hale, Poteau, Sallisaw and Stilwell.
Coalgate landed in District 2A-II-2 with Lexington, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Hinton, Holdenville, and Tishomingo.
Stratford is sitting in District A-1-2 with Cashion, Christian Heritage, Dibble, Hobart, Meeker, Walters and Wynnewood.
District A-2-2 features the local pair of Allen and Konawa. Those two schools will compete with Elmore City-Pernell, Empire, Healdton, Ringling, Wayne and Wilson.
Regional school Sulphur is included in District 3A-2 with Marlow, Bridge Creek, Dickson, Douglass, Lone Grove, Pauls Valley and Plainview. Another school in the region, Sasakwa, is paired with Maysville, Bowlegs, Bray-Doyle, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Midway and Paoli in District C-4.
Here are the new classifications and districts for 2024-25 and 2025-26, excluding Class 6A-I:
Class 6A-II
District 1: Deer Creek, McGuinness, Choctaw, Lawton Eisenhower, Lawton, Putnam City, Putnam North, U.S. Grant
District 2: Stillwater, Bartlesville, Capitol Hill, Muskogee, Northwest Classen, Piedmont, Ponca City, Sand Springs
Class 5A
District 1: Midwest City, Altus, Del City, Duncan, Elgin, Lawton MacArthur, Southeast, Western Heights
District 2: Carl Albert, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, John Marshall, Noble, Putnam West, Shawnee
District 3: Sapulpa, Tulsa Kelley, Coweta, Durant, Tulsa East Central, Tulsa Edison, Glenpool, McAlester
District 4: Tahlequah, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Claremore, Collinsville, Grove, Tulsa Memorial, Pryor, Tulsa Will Rogers
Class 4A
District 1: Chickasha, Cache, Classen SAS, Clinton, Elk City, Heritage Hall, Newcastle, Weatherford
District 2: Blanchard, Ardmore, Bethany, Cushing, Harrah, Madill, Tecumseh, Tuttle
District 3: Wagoner, Catoosa, Fort Gibson, Tulsa Lincoln Christian, Tulsa McLain, Miami, Oologah-Talala, Skiatook
District 4: ADA, Broken Bow, Hilldale, Tulsa Holland Hall, Tulsa Nathan Hale, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell
Class 3A
District 1: Seminole, Anadarko, Kingfisher, McLoud, North Rock Creek, Perkins-Tryon, Purcell, Woodward
District 2: Marlow, Bridge Creek, Dickson, Douglass, Lone Grove, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur
District 3: Muldrow, Tulsa Central, Checotah, Eufaula, Locust Grove, Mannford, Tulsa Metro Christian, Stigler
District 4: Bristow, Berryhill, Sequoyah Claremore, Cleveland, Dewey, Jay, Verdigris, Vinita
Class 2A-I
District 1: Millwood, Bethel, Blackwell, Casady, Chisholm, Crossings Christian, Jones, Star Spencer
District 2: Washington, Crooked Oak, Kingston, Lindsay, Little Axe, Marietta, Mount St. Mary, Oklahoma Christian School
District 3: Beggs, Chandler, Henryetta, Inola, Prague, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Sperry, Westville
District 4: Okmulgee, Tulsa Cascia Hall, Tulsa Daniel Webster, Heavener, Hugo, Idabel, Roland, Tulsa Victory Christian
Class 2A-II
District 1: Community Christian, Alva, Hennessey, Kellyville, Kiefer, Luther, Newkirk, Perry
District 2: Lexington, COALGATE, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Hinton, Holdenville, Tishomingo
District 3: Salina, Adair, Caney Valley, Chelsea, Colcord, Commerce, Kansas, Owasso Rejoice Christian
District 4: Atoka, Antlers, Keys (Park Hill), Morris, Spiro, Valliant, Vian, Wilburton
Class A-I
District 1: Watonga, Crescent, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Minco, Sayre, Texhoma
District 2: Cashion, Christian Heritage, Dibble, Hobart, Meeker, STRATFORD, Walters, Wynnewood
District 3: Pawhuska, Chouteau-Mazie, Hulbert, Mounds, Nowata, Pawnee, Tonkawa, Wyandotte
District 4: Stroud, Hartshorne, Haskell, Okemah, Panama, Pocola, Warner, Wewoka
Class A-II
District 1: Thomas-Fay-Custer, Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Mangum, Mooreland, Rush Springs, Southwest Covenant
District 2: ALLEN, Elmore City-Pernell, Empire, Healdton, KONAWA, Ringling, Wayne, Wilson
District 3: Drumright, Central Sallisaw, Gore, Liberty, Morrison, Porter Consolidated, Tulsa Regent Prep, Talihina
District 4: Afton, Fairland, Hominy, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Quapaw, Broken Arrow Summit Christian, Woodland
Class B-I
District 1: Laverne, Burns Flat-Dill City, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Ringwood, Shattuck, Turpin
District 2: Snyder, Central Marlow, Cyril, Hollis, Velma-Alma, Waurika
District 3: Barnsdall, Dewar, Foyil, Garber, Porum, Yale
District 4: Savanna, Caddo, Canadian, Quinton, Weleetka, Wetumka
Class B-II
District 1: Okeene, Balko/Forgan, Canton, Cherokee, Seiling, Waukomis
District 2: Pond Creek-Hunter, Covington-Douglas, Coyle, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Oklahoma Bible, Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian
District 3: Maud, Davenport, Depew, Olive, Strother, Thackerville
District 4: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Webbers Falls, Wilson (Henryetta)
Class C
District 1: Tyrone, Beaver, Billings, Boise City, Buffalo, Sharon-Mutual, Timberlake, Waynoka
District 2: Mountain View-Gotebo, Alex, Clinton Corn Bible, Geary, Grandfield, Ryan, Temple, Tipton
District 3: Medford, Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Oaks Mission, South Coffeyville, Watts, Welch
District 4: Maysville, Bowlegs, Bray-Doyle, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Midway, Paoli, Sasakwa
