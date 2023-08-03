OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Spark won Tuesday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Texas Smoke at Hall of Fame Stadium.
The game was tied at five in the bottom of the seventh when Sami Williams got a OKC rally started with a one-out double. Sydney Sherrill then walked on four straight pitches before Keilani Ricketts struck out.
Lynnsie Elam hit a clutch run-scoring single to center that tied the game at 5-5 before Yvonne Whaley followed with an RBI hit of her own that drove home Sherrill with the game-winner.
The Smoke strung together five base hits in the top of the first inning that led to a quick 3-0 lead.
The Spark answered with single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to grab a 4-3 lead. Jocelyn Alo clubbed an RBI double in the third inning; Ricketts delivered a run-scoring hit in the fourth inning; Haley Lee blasted a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fifth and Michelle Moultrie delivered an RBI-double to push across a run in the bottom of the sixth frame.
Morgan Howe ripped a two-RBI triple in the top of the seventh inning to put the Texas team on top 5-4. She made the final out of the frame when she was thrown out at home plate trying to score on the play.
Donnie Gobourne pitched six and two-thirds innings in relief for the Spark. The reliever gave up three hits and two runs while, striking out five and walking four. Ricketts began the game, surrendering five hits and three runs over one-third of an inning, striking out none and walking none.
Samantha Show stepped in the circle first for the Smoke. The starting pitcher gave up three hits and one run over two and two-thirds innings, striking out none and walking one.
The Spark collected 13 hits in the game. Whaley led the way as the number eight hitter, going with 3-for-4 with an RBI an a run scored.
Lee finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Ricketts also added two hits for the home team.
How led the Smoke, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Janae Jefferson went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored from the top of the Texas lineup.
The Spark hosted the Smoke Wednesday night and wrap up the three-game series at Hall of Fame Stadium at 7 p.m. tonight. Texas is atop the Women’s Professional Fastptich standings at 20-11. Oklahoma City is second at 18-12.
The OKC club travels to Concordia University in Grand Prairie Texas to meet the Smoke again Aug. 5-7.
