OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Spark bests Smash It Sports Vipers 7-3 on Monday, to once again move into first place in the league.
A solo home run to right field by Raina O’Neal put the Vipers on the board in the top of the second.
The Spark jumped into the lead in the bottom of the third when Yvonne Whaley was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Chloe Malau’ulu hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run, and Lynssie Elam singled, scoring two runs.
Malau’ulu hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth for the Spark.
Keilani Ricketts started in the circle for OKC, allowing five hits and three runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking none. Ashley Rogers led things off in the circle for the Vipers. Rogers surrendered two hits and four runs over two and one-third innings, striking out one and walking four. Keely Rochard tossed three and one-third innings of scoreless ball for OKC in relief. The reliever allowed one hit, striking out none and walking none.
Jocelyn Alo and Sydney Sherrill each collected two hits for the Spark. Sherrill, Elam, and Malau’ulu each drove in two runs. Fa Leilua paced with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, tallying six walks for the game. The Spark turned one double play in the game.
O’Neal led the Vipers with two hits in three at-bats. Kelsey Bennett, O’Neal, and Brooke Wilmes each drove in one run for the Vipers. The Vipers were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Makena Smith had the most chances in the field with eight.
