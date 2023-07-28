OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Spark completed the remainder of the rain-delayed season opener from June 15 and the regularly scheduled July 26 game vs. The Vipers Wednesday, winning both decidedly.
In Game 1, the Spark scored four runs in the first inning, which helped them defeat the Vipers 7-1. Jocelyn Alo doubled, scoring one run, Lynnsie Elam homered to left field, scoring two runs, and Fa Leilua hit a solo home run to left field.
Keilani Ricketts opened the game for the Spark. The starting pitcher gave up five hits and one run (zero earned) over seven innings, striking out four and walking three. Gianna Mancha stepped in the circle first for the Vipers, giving up eight hits and seven runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out none and walking none.
Elam went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Spark in hits.
Raina O’Neal, the Vipers’ No. 8 hitter, led the team with two hits in three at-bats. The Vipers turned two double plays in the game and didn’t commit a single error in the field. Suzy Brookshire had the most chances in the field with five.
In game two, Alo drove in four runs on one hit to lead the Spark past the Vipers in the fourth inning with a grand slam that sailed well over the left-field wall.
Pitcher Keely Rochard started the game for the Spark, surrendering two hits and one run (zero earned) over four innings, striking out none and walking two. Ashley Rogers started the game for the Vipers. The starting pitcher surrendered one hit and one run over three innings, striking out two and walking none. Chenise Delce tossed three innings of shutout ball for the Spark in relief, giving up one hit, striking out three and walking none.
Michelle Moultrie and Alo each collected one hit for the Spark. OKC was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Fa Leilua had the most chances in the field with eight.
Makena Smith, Raina O’Neal, and Brooke Wilmes each collected one hit for the Vipers. Mary Iakopo led the team with one run batted in. The Vipers were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Suzy Brookshire made the most plays with six.
The OKC Spark returns to action in the first of a 3-game series versus The USSSA Pride at 7 p.m. tonight at Hall of Fame Stadium. Tickets are available at OKCSpark.com.
