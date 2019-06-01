NORMAN — A corporate representative for Johnson & Johnson battled words Thursday with an attorney working for the state of Oklahoma during the third day of the state’s opioid lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.
Attorney Brad Beckworth quizzed Johnson & Johnson corporate representative Kimberly Deem-Eshleman repeatedly about internal J&J documents that outlined sales strategies, feedback from drug experts and the company’s code of business conduct.
Beckworth outlined a system through which J&J influenced doctors to prescribe the company’s opioids by funding continuing medical education classes (CMEs), sponsoring branded speaker programs and repeatedly sending Oklahoma-based sales reps to market opioids directly to doctors. The state brought in boxes and boxes — 35 in all — of Janssen sales representatives’ call notes, although those boxes were removed over the lunch break.
Beckworth pointed to internal documents that tracked the prescribing habits of doctors who Janssen (a subsidiary of J&J) sales reps called on, and sales goals that included challenging OxyContin’s market share with the Janssen-produced fentanyl patch Duragesic.
Deem-Eshleman rejected Beckworth’s characterization of her company’s efforts, noting company reps did visit physicians to provide education on the potential benefits and risks of their products. She said J&J did not influence the content development of CMEs and that sales reps were not instructed to underemphasize the addiction and abuse risks of the company’s medications.
“The company manufactured FDA-approved pain medicines, and it took steps to educate doctors so they could make informed treatment decisions. That’s what you’d expect a responsible company to do,” John Sparks, Janssen’s Oklahoma counsel, said.
Beckworth questioned Deem-Eshleman about J&J’s sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to other pharmaceutical companies, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin (a branded version of oxycodone). APIs produced by then-J&J subsidiary Noramco were used in the production of opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Beckworth pointed out that while J&J had a small market share in Oklahoma — J&J attorneys said less than 1 percent of opioids paid for under the state’s Medicaid program were made by J&J — by supplying other companies with APIs, the company had a much larger hand in supplying opioids to Oklahomans.
J&J attorneys have pointed out that the amount of poppies planted — the source of opiates used in some opioid production — and APIs produced were regulated by the federal government.
“The medicines we did manufacture had a minuscule market share in Oklahoma, and the ingredients the company’s former subsidiary supplied to other manufacturers were produced under strict regulations and quotas set by the DEA,” Sparks said. “Janssen never manufactured, sold or marketed oxycodone or hydrocodone medications.”
Beckworth also questioned Deem-Eshleman about Janssen’s fentanyl patch, Duragesic. Beckworth pointed to a 2001 summary of a discussion between Janssen employees and so-called key opinion leaders — medical professionals considered experts in their respective therapeutic areas.
These opinion leaders, according to the summary, warned Janssen against stating that Duragesic was less likely to be abused than other opioids. The summary noted, “… there is a dangerous narrow margin between a recreational dose [of Duragesic] to get high and a lethal dose. As market share goes up, so will abuse. Over-promising on the lack of abuseability (sic) is what got OxyContin in trouble. Duragesic should not make the same mistake.”
“Did you tell that to your sales reps in Oklahoma, that they can’t just say the patch is less abusable?” Beckworth asked.
Deem-Eshleman said she did not train sales reps, so she didn’t know. She emphasized that the summary represented one meeting and that data and information could have changed over the years.
The trial continued Friday in Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s downtown Norman courtroom. The civil case is an non-jury trial, which means Balkman will make a finding in the case, as opposed to a jury returning a verdict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.