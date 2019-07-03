The Oklahoma Business Roundtable, at its recent annual meeting in Tulsa, elected Brenda Rolls, Frontier Electronic Systems, Stillwater, as the chairman of the organization for 2019-2020.
The Oklahoma Business Roundtable was founded in 1991 and serves as the state’s key economic development support organization. The nonprofit business group works to promote new jobs and investment in Oklahoma through business expansion, start-up and recruitment efforts. There are approximately 160 member companies.
Rolls commented, “The Oklahoma Business Roundtable provides a window into the strong, thriving business community in Oklahoma and a broad perspective on the trajectory of economic enterprise in Oklahoma, and I am proud to be involved.”
Other officers elected for the upcoming year are Chairman-Elect/ Vice Chairman Chris Scully, Dell Technologies, Oklahoma City; secretary/treasurer Steve Hendrickson, The Boeing Co., Tulsa; and immediate past chairman Gov. Bill Anoatubby, The Chickasaw Nation, Ada.
New members elected to the board of directors are Joseph Cunningham, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Tulsa; John Patrick Lopez, Lopez Foods Inc., Oklahoma City; and Dave Stewart, MidAmerica Industrial Park, Pryor.
Continuing on the board of directors are Mita Bates, Ardmore Development Authority, Ardmore; Scott Dewald, Rural Enterprises of Oklahoma Inc., Durant; Dave Kollmann, Flintco, Tulsa; and Chad Richison, Paycom Software Inc., Oklahoma City.
Ex officio members are: Fred Morgan, The State Chamber of Oklahoma; Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Roy Williams, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce.
Ann Ackerman serves as president and CEO of the Oklahoma Business Roundtable.
