STILLWATER — While most programs – including Oklahoma State – are looking for a constant at quarterback, coach Mike Gundy alluded to another possibility.
“We might play multiple quarterbacks,” Gundy said. “If there’s two guys that deserve to play, we’ll play both guys.”
Perhaps Gundy in his Saturday afternoon press conference simply spat out an outcome that has little chance of happening, but the thought of employing a two-quarterback system isn’t unheard of in Stillwater.
The Cowboys rotated Mason Rudolph and J.W. Walsh throughout the 2015 season, with each signal-caller accumulating more than 20 touchdowns. Rudolph attempted nearly 90 percent of the team’s passes, and Walsh was the second-leading rusher on the team behind only Chris Carson (Walsh had 13 touchdowns on the ground to Carson’s four).
Will the Cowboys do that as prevalently with some combination of Alan Bowman, Garrett Rangel and Gunnar Gundy? Probably not. Mike Gundy said he’d like to make a decision on who the starter will be at the two-week mark of Fall camp.
“If one guy takes the job, we’ll play one guy,” he said. “But there’s not one that’s pulled far enough ahead for us to say ‘This is the way we’re going to divide up reps just yet.’”
It’s clear though that Gundy has, at least briefly, thought about attacking defenses with two quarterbacks who have different skill sets.
Having one too many talented options would be a good problem, of course.
But for Oklahoma State, the problem could be having one too few.
Gundy, while expressing confidence in Bowman’s experience at Texas Tech, was transparent on the 23-year-old’s stunted growth at Michigan.
“I’m going to guess that he learned a lot from being in that system. Some of the things that we’re doing now are similar to a little bit of what they’ve done in their past. I see where that has helped him out here,” Gundy said after the first practice of Fall camp. “My honest opinion is he won’t be as far ahead now as he would have been if he had been playing. There is no substitute for live reps.”
While Bowman was not present at OSU Media Day himself as a “first-year” player (a policy Gundy has had for years), one of Bowman’s receivers said he has been impressive.
“We’ve been getting a lot of extra work in when we don’t have practice and after practice,” redshirt sophomore Jaden Bray said. “Since he’s been here, he’s already stepped up.”
If Bowman is the team’s primary passer and Gundy decides to use multiple quarterbacks, his middle son could assume the Walsh role.
Albeit in limited action, Gunnar Gundy outrushed Rangel by 75 yards despite having seven fewer attempts. He could come onto the field in short third-down and red-zone situations with zone read and play action packages.
“I think my running ability probably sets me apart – being able to get out of the pocket when plays break down and being able to run and get away from defenders to pick up yards when needed,” Gunnar said. “The main thing is probably the speed ability and the ability to get out and make plays and get eight to 10 or even more yards if I need to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.