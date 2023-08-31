NORMAN — Entering their third season together, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said trust has been the most important part of their relationship.
Gabriel is on pace to become one of the most experienced quarterbacks in school history. If he starts every game this season, including the bowl game, he’d reach the half-century mark in career starts.
Gabriel won’t be included in the Sooners’ school record book for all-time starts by a quarterback — the list only includes starts in an Oklahoma uniform — but he could tie school leader Landry Jones with 50 career starts.
“This is a guy that if he can stay healthy, I’d like to think he’s going to finish as a top 10 passer in the history of college football,” Lebby said at OU’s local media day. “That’s something that matters.”
That’s high praise for the fifth-year quarterback, but the stats will back it up.
Gabriel enters his fifth season having thrown for 11,205 yards and 95 touchdowns. If he repeats the season he had a year ago, Gabriel will reach 14,373 career yards and 120 career touchdowns.
Both of those would place him ninth all-time in NCAA history.
And it wouldn’t be surprising if he surpasses those numbers.
Gabriel missed part of the TCU game and all of the Red River Rivalry last season due to injury. Last season he produced fewer yards and touchdowns than any of his other two full seasons in college.
“Fortunately, none of that matters,” Gabriel said about his place in the record books. “The name of the game is it’s a team sport. That’s all I’m focused on is winning and having fun with my brothers. Just keeping it simple and maintaining that. The rest will take care of itself.”
Lebby and Gabriel may have conflicting views on how much that “matters,” but it’s what those statistics say that’s most important: Gabriel has been doing this for a long time, and he’s been doing it at a high level.
Two of his three full seasons were in Lebby’s system including one season at UCF. It’s an offensive philosophy that relies on getting to the line of scrimmage and snapping the ball quickly, which makes it vital that he has a quarterback that can make smart decisions while the game around him is moving very fast.
Lebby likes to test defenses with deep routes, but it also needs a steady run game that can keep the opponent off-balance with the play action pass.
“He’s had a bunch of production,” Lebby said. “He’s got to play better. I’ve got to call it better, I’ve said that. But that guy allows you to put a lot on the entire unit because he’s played a whole bunch of ball.”
The Sooners’ quarterback knows that there’s still plenty of room to grow in his second season with the program. Key down-and-distance situations have taken on an even bigger emphasis for Gabriel and the offense this offseason.
Oklahoma ranked 49th in the country in third-down conversion percentage, 113th in fourth down conversion percentage and 66th in red zone offense in 2022.
The Sooners also ranked sixth in the Big 12 in passing offense. They only reached 300 yards through the air in three games.
But when the passing game was rolling, it was tough to slow down. Gabriel threw for 400 or more yards twice, including 449 yards and six touchdowns against Texas Tech.
“Just winning football,” Gabriel said about his expectations for the season. “Winning football games. That’s all that matters. Take each game at a time. Taking care of business. and then letting the rest take care of itself.”
