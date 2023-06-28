STILLWATER — Tuesday marks the start of a dead period for Oklahoma State football, meaning the Cowboys are effectively done recruiting until the backend of July. Mike Gundy and company have already gone to work on the Class of 2024, though.
OSU won’t play any of the usual Texas schools – Texas, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech – this fall, but that hasn’t stopped the Pokes’ recruiting efforts in the Lone Star State. They’ve already addressed an increased need for versatile defenders, too.
Here’s what the Cowboys are getting in each of their first 10 recruits from next year’s class, and more, broken down in order of each commitment:
Josh Ford, TE
Stillwater (OK)
The Cowboys didn’t have to go far for their first commitment from the soon-to-be seniors. Stillwater High’s pipeline to OSU – a mile down the street – continued when Ford gave his pledge to the Pokes in January. This past fall, he had 19 catches for 140 yards and three scores. and at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he’ll give the offense another versatile piece to the newly split Cowboy Back room, which is now divided into tight ends and fullbacks, whether it be as a receiver or blocker on the end of the line.
Rodney Fields, RB
Southeast (OK)
Fields is figured to be one of the top in-state prospects the class has to offer, and OSU locked him up shortly after his official visit in late January. Three days later, he announced his commitment via social media. He stood out as a sophomore, but his junior campaign drew warranted attention, resulting in 107 carries for 1,147 yards and 17 touchdowns (10.7 yards/carry). He’s a downhill runner who wastes little time identifying a gap, bursting through it and maneuvering through the second level of the defense. Fields has the speed to bounce it outside, but he isn’t scared of contact.
Willie Nelson, S
Longview (TX)
The Lone Star State safety brings more to the table than the same name as one of country music’s cornerstones. Nelson locked down opposing receivers in the secondary en route to Longview’s appearance in Texas’ 5A Division I semifinals – recording 77 tackles, five interceptions, two touchdowns (one punt return) and a handful of pass breakups. He’s a 5-foot-9, 170-pound defensive back who has a knack for the ball once it’s in the air and takes good pursuit angles if it’s kept on the ground.
Jaylen Boardley, LB
Pleasant Grove (TX)
OSU didn’t have a cakewalk in landing Boardley, a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker. He eventually chose the Cowboys in early April over offers from LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Texas Tech and others. He’s been crucial in Pleasant Grove’s offense at wing back the past couple of seasons. But he’s been monstrous in the middle of the Hawks’ defense, shedding blocks at the point of contact and reeling in interceptions. Boardley should be a standout in the middle of Bryan Nardo’s defensive scheme – and under the direction of Joe Bob Clements, OSU’s linebacker coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Caleb Hackleman, OL
Pleasant Grove (TX)
At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, there weren’t too many blocks that he didn’t finish in 2022. Pleasant Grove ran the rock a ton, and Hackleman had a lot to do with that. He played offensive tackle on both sides of the line, and his blocks continued into the second level if the defender lined across wasn’t already on the ground. Hackleman took an official visit in mid-April before announcing his commitment on his final day in Stillwater. For a team that’s struggled with offensive line health as of late, Hackleman provides the Pokes one more piece to work with up front.
Landyn Cleveland, S
Mansfield Legacy (TX)
Cleveland surpassed Jaylen Broadley as the Cowboys’ highest-ranked recruit upon committing April 23 – the Sunday on the weekend of his official visit to Stillwater. A top-100 player in Texas, Cleveland’s junior season at Mansfield Legacy included 116 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. If there’s a jump ball, expect Cleveland to be at the top of the pack. The safety doesn’t shy away from contact, either, making open-field tackles when needed in addition to an impressive ability to play the ball when it’s in the air.
David Kabongo, S
Byron Nelson (TX)
Kabongo visited Kansas the weekend of June 9. Then he committed to OSU – over the Jayhawks, Missouri, Texas, Texas Tech, Utah and more – that Monday and take an official visit to Stillwater the following weekend. In Kabongo, the Cowboys are getting a 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety who’s willing to do it all on defense. Kabongo tracks the ball well once it’s thrown, and he’s willing to stick his nose into the action at the line of scrimmage, finishing his junior campaign with 64 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Tre Griffiths, WR
Keller (TX)
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn has a history of landing – and further developing – big-time wideouts. Griffiths, at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, became OSU’s first receiver commit in the class on June 18. The Pokes held off Baylor, Boston College, Kansas and more to get Griffiths, who reeled in 30 catches for 836 yards and seven scores in 2022. He’s also a track star, and his tape shows it. He’ll give the Cowboys a physically daunting pass catcher who has shown an ability to burn just about anybody across from him.
Chauncey Johnson, OL Lonoke (AR)
Johnson, similar to Caleb Hackleman, will have a chance to make an early impact on OSU’s offensive line. He’s every bit of 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, and he chose the Cowboys over offers Arkansas State, Missouri and Arkansas. The tape shows a rarity if a defender doesn’t end up on the ground, regardless of whether it’s a run or pass, along with a left tackle who’s willing to work his way up field after securing an initial block.
Gunnar Wilson, LB
Melissa (TX)
Bryan Nardo’s 3-3-5 scheme will thrive with versatile, instinctive, disciplined defenders on the field. That’s exactly what the Cowboys got when Wilson announced his commitment Saturday, only a few hours after Chauncey Johnson. He played a little bit of offense for Melissa, too, but what he did as a junior showcased how effective he can be as an edge-setter, flat-defender and boundary safety. He finished the 2022 campaign with 42 tackles and three interceptions.
———o———
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.