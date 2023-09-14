Ada football runout

Ada football players run onto the field before the start of their 100th meeting with the Ardmore Tigers in a Week 1 matchup at Norris Field. The Cougars are 3-0 and are No. 6 in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma high school football poll.

 Courtney Morehead | For The Ada News

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (7) 3-0 35 1

2. Owasso 2-1 19 3

3. Mustang 2-0 18 4

4. Union 2-1 12 2

5. Jenks 1-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Norman North 8. Moore 2. Edmond Santa Fe 1.

Class 6A Division II

1. Muskogee (3) 2-1 31 1

2. Choctaw (4) 1-0 28 3

3. Stillwater 0-2 17 2

4. Deer Creek-Edmond 1-2 9 T4

5. Sand Springs 1-1 8 T4

Others receiving votes: Putnam West 5. Putnam North 3. Lawton 2. B.T. Washington 2.

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert (7) 3-0 70 1

2. Del City 2-0 62 2

3. Guthrie 3-0 55 5

4. Piedmont 3-0 44 6

5. Elgin 2-0 31 7

6. Collinsville 2-0 23 9

7. Claremore 2-0 18 NR

7. McAlester 2-1 18 3

9. McGuinness 2-1 16 4

(tie) Lawton Mac 3-0 16 10

(tie) Grove 2-0 16 8

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 8. Durant 3. Bishop Kelley 3. Eisenhower 2.

Class 4A

1. Wagoner (7) 2-0 70 1

2. Tuttle 2-0 60 3

3. Poteau 2-0 58 2

4. Blanchard 1-1 44 4

5. Newcastle 2-0 38 5

6. ADA 3-0 29 10

7. Weatherford 2-1 20 T8

8. Clinton 1-2 19 7

9. Cushing 1-1 17 6

10. Hilldale 2-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Elk City 14.

Class 3A

1. Heritage Hall (7) 2-0 70 1

2. Lincoln Christian 3-0 62 2

3. Perkins-Tryon 2-0 54 4

4. Metro Christian 1-1 51 3

5. Stigler 2-0 41 5

6. Marlow 2-0 33 8

7. Lone Grove 3-0 20 NR

8. Cascia Hall 1-2 10 6

(tie) Pauls Valley 3-0 10 NR

10. Plainview 1-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Verdigris 6. Holland Hall 5. Berryhill 5. Jay 5. Dickson 3. Bristow 2. Mannford 1.

Class 2A

1. Washington (5) 3-0 68 1

2. Millwood (2) 1-1 65 2

3. Victory Christian 2-1 49 3

4. Rejoice Christian School 2-1 43 6

5. Jones 1-2 33 4

6. Sequoyah-Claremore 2-0 32 7

7. Chandler 2-0 29 8

8. Beggs 1-1 21 5

9. Kiefer 2-0 15 9

10. Prague 3-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 8. Oklahoma Christian 4. Community Christian 3. Vian 2. Sperry 1. Kansas 1.

Class A

1. Fairview (6) 3-0 69 1

2. Hominy (1) 3-0 64 2

3. Ringling 2-0 41 5

(tie) Tonkawa 2-0 41 4

5. Colcord 1-1 38 3

6. Woodland 2-0 32 7

7. Minco 3-0 28 8

8. Crescent 3-0 27 9

9. Gore 3-0 18 10

10. Mangum 3-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Stroud 8. Walters 4. Boone-Apache 1. Pawnee 1.

Class B

1. Seiling (5) 2-0 33 2

2. Regent Prep (1) 2-0 23 4

3. Laverne (1) 2-1 20 1

4. Dewar 1-0 18 3

5. Oklahoma Bible 3-0 9 5

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 2.

Class C

1. Tipton (7) 2-0 35 1

2. Timberlake 2-1 25 2

3. Mountain View-Gotebo 2-0 22 3

4. Waynoka 1-1 10 4

5. Maud 2-1 5 T5

(tie) Sharon-Mutual 0-0 5 T5

Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 2. Paoli 1.

