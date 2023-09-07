Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 4. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (7) 2-0 35 1
2. Union 2-0 28 2
3. Owasso 1-1 13 4
4. Mustang 1-0 11 NR
5. Edmond Santa Fe 1-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Jenks 6. Norman North 4.
Class 6A Division II
School Record Points Prv
1. Muskogee (7) 2-0 35 1
2. Stillwater 0-1 24 2
3. Choctaw 0-1 20 3
4. Deer Creek-Edmond 1-1 9 4
(tie) Sand Springs 1-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 3. Bartlesville 2.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Carl Albert (7) 2-0 70 1
2. Del City 2-0 59 2
3. McAlester 2-0 49 3
4. McGuinness 2-0 48 4
5. Guthrie 2-0 47 5
6. Piedmont 2-0 31 8
7. Elgin 1-0 19 9
8. Grove 1-0 17 7
9. Collinsville 1-0 15 10
10. Lawton Mac 2-0 8
Others receiving votes: El Reno 7. Claremore 6. Sapulpa 6. Coweta 3.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Wagoner (7) 1-0 70 1
2. Poteau 1-0 60 T2
3. Tuttle 1-0 54 T2
4. Blanchard 1-0 49 4
5. Newcastle 1-0 36 8
6. Cushing 1-0 35 5
7. Clinton 1-1 22 6
8. Elk City 2-0 17 9
(tie) Weatherford 1-1 17 7
10. Ada 2-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 9. Bethany 3. Oologah-Talala 2.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Heritage Hall (7) 1-0 70 1
2. Lincoln Christian 2-0 62 2
3. Metro Christian 1-0 44 3
4. Perkins-Tryon 1-0 43 5
5. Stigler 2-0 38 8
6. Cascia Hall 1-1 26 T6
7. Verdigris 0-1 23 4
8. Marlow 1-0 21 T10
9. Holland Hall 1-1 19 T6
10. Bristow 0-1 10 9
Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 9. Pauls Valley 8. Plainview 8. Kingfisher 4.
Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Washington (5) 2-0 68 T1
2. Millwood (2) 0-1 58 T1
3. Victory Christian 2-0 54 3
4. Jones 1-1 42 4
5. Beggs 1-0 35 6
6. Rejoice Christian School 1-1 30 5
7. Sequoyah-Claremore 2-0 25 9
8. Chandler 1-0 24 7
9. Kiefer 2-0 17 NR
10. Vian 1-1 10 8
Others receiving votes: Prague 9. Crossings Christian Academy 7. Oklahoma Christian 4. Idabel 2.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Fairview (7) 2-0 70 1
2. Hominy 2-0 58 3
3. Colcord 0-1 48 2
4. Tonkawa 1-0 41 5
5. Ringling 1-0 36 6
6. Stroud 0-1 32 4
7. Woodland 1-0 30 7
8. Minco 2-0 26 T8
9. Crescent 2-0 22 10
10. Gore 2-0 11 T8
Others receiving votes: Quapaw 5. Mangum 2. Boone-Apache 2. Walters 1. Hinton 1.
Class B
School Record Points Prv
1. Laverne (4) 2-0 32 1
2. Seiling (2) 1-0 27 2
3. Dewar 1-0 17 4
4. Regent Prep (1) 1-0 16 3
5. Oklahoma Bible 2-0 6 5
Others receiving votes: Drumright 3. Garber 2. Shattuck 1. Velma-Alma 1.
Class C
School Record Points Prv
1. Tipton (7) 1-0 35 1
2. Timberlake 1-1 22 2
3. Mountain View-Gotebo 1-0 21 4
4. Waynoka 1-1 12 3
5. Maud 1-1 6 5
(tie) Sharon-Mutual 0-0 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Deer Creek-Lamont 2. Wesleyan Christian 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.