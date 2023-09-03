On Friday, September 8 at 5 p.m., Oklahoma Women in Higher Education (OKWHE) will host a networking mixer at Vintage 22.
Anyone interested promoting women in higher education is welcome to attend. Statewide Chair Dr. Shirley Mixon will be at the event and other board members will also be on hand to answer questions. The purpose of the event is to spread the news about OKWHE and to provide a networking opportunity for people who may want to see a career or advancement in higher education.
OKWHE is a volunteer organization of women working in Oklahoma higher education whose goals are to encourage women’s leadership in this state and beyond.
For more information, contact OKWHE Governance Chair Christine Pappas at cpappas@ecok.edu
