The vast majority of the more than 40 species of snake found in Oklahoma are nonvenomous, but that does not mean they do not trigger a strong fear response. Snakes would prefer to avoid people – as much as people want to avoid them – so they can carry on their important ecological work.
Snakes, both venomous and nonvenomous, cause great anxiety in many people. Many bites occur as a result of someone harassing the snake or putting their hands under objects without looking first. The term is venomous is not the same as poisonous. Venomous animals inject a toxin directly into their prey as opposed to poisonous animals, which contain a toxin within portions of their bodies that causes harm if ingested or touched.
Venomous species include the copperhead, cottonmouth, western diamondback rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake, prairie rattlesnake, and western pigmy rattlesnake. Snakes are found statewide and in all habitats. Some species thrive in urban and suburban environments. Given the large number of snake species, both venomous and non-venomous, it is important that Oklahomans learn to identify the species and learn more about this unique part of our state’s fauna.
Snakes, lizards, turtles, and crocodiles form the group of animals known as reptiles. Reptiles are best known for having scales and/or bony plates and laying terrestrial eggs. Contrary to popular belief, snakes are not slimy, although the smooth, highly polished scales found on species such as the king snake may suggest this appearance. Other snakes have a ridge that runs down the length of each scale, giving the snake a duller, rougher look. Many reptiles are unable to maintain a constant body temperature and are often called “cold-blooded.” Biologists now prefer the term ectothermic. An ectotherm’s body temperature changes with that of its environment; snakes in the shade tend to have a lower body temperature than snakes found in open sunlight. Each species has a preferred body temperature that individuals attempt to maintain behaviorally.
On cool mornings snakes often bask in the sun or warm themselves on rocks. At night they may crawl onto highways where they absorb heat before searching for food. To avoid overheating during the hottest months many snakes become inactive during the day and come out at night. At low temperatures (below 60 degrees F) snakes become sluggish, and a continued drop in temperature (below 56 degrees F) initiates hibernation.
Habitat
Poisonous snakes are found throughout the state. Cottonmouths, copperheads, and pygmy rattlesnakes are usually found in moist environments. Prairie rattlesnakes are found in the prairies of western Oklahoma, while timber rattlesnakes inhabit the forested eastern half of the state. Western diamondback rattlesnakes are most common in southern and western Oklahoma, but their range extends as far north as Tulsa, Cherokee, and Adair Counties. Rocky outcrops providing shelter, basking, and possible hibernation sites are a favorite habitat for copperheads and rattlesnakes. Where rocky outcrops are scarce, many different species of snakes often share dens for hibernating.
The local dump is one habitat not often considered. Exposed trash and litter provide refuge for bull snakes and the small animals that snakes use as food. Snake populations can be controlled around homes by simply removing tall weeds, brush, trash, etc. that provide potential cover. In an effort to attract snakes for study, biologists will often “seed” an area with large plywood or tin pieces, thus providing the cover essential to snake survival.
Snakes and Man
We have more impact on the life of snakes than vice versa. Every day we destroy precious habitat and pollutes streams. Pesticides reduce the amount of food available to some species. Increasing pesticide levels are accumulating in the tissues and organs of snakes, possibly affecting their growth and reproduction. The impact of snakes upon us is both positive and negative. Snakes are capable of consuming large numbers of rodent pests, many of which are carriers of disease and parasites that adversely affect livestock and human populations. One study of bullsnakes found that a single 2.5-pound bullsnake could consume 6.7 pounds of food in a six-month period. This approximately equals the weight of twelve pocket gophers. In another food study of bullsnakes, one individual was found to have eaten 35 mice at one meal. Considering the amount of damage that a single mouse can cause to crops, grain, and food, a bullsnake is a very valuable ally. Snakes are also making news on the medical front. Currently, much time and effort are being given to the research of venoms in association with a number of diseases. Unfortunately for snakes, we tend to accentuate the negative. Damages to livestock caused by snakes are minimal compared to other sources of injury. While a single snake can inflict a lot of damage to chickens, capture, and removal of these individuals will often solve the problem.
For those individuals who fear or dislike snakes, there is an ongoing battle to kill snakes. This may temporarily reduce the number of snakes, but it can never eliminate them. As long as food and habitat are available, there will always be snakes. By altering habitat, a more permanent reduction in numbers of snakes can be achieved. Disposal of brush piles and scattered debris will remove cover for small mammals and snakes. Placing feed and grain in rodent-proof containers will reduce rodent numbers and thereby reduce snake numbers. Currently, there are no known snake repellents. Snakes can be kept out of houses by sealing cracks in foundations, around windows, air conditioners, and doors. Following these few simple suggestions will help reduce the number of unwanted snakes around your home.
All snakes provide important ecological services, including those that are venomous. Always proceed with caution when spending time outdoors, and simply walking away from snakes you may encounter, as they are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be harassed or killed.
