A woman was shot and Logan County escapee Adam Quilimaco was apprehended during an incident behind Merriman Country Store in Allen Thursday.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said a Fugitive Task Force member encountered Quilimaco when they went to investigate the reported use of a credit card at the store in Allen.
"(Quilimaco) and his girlfriend were parked behind the store upon his arrival," Christian said Thursday by phone. "She went for a gun and the Task Force member shot her multiple times."
What we know so far
Authorities were initially called to the store on a report of an individual with up to four gunshot wounds. Allen Police, Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police responded and secured the scene so Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS personnel could treat the individual.
Mercy EMS officials confirmed the individual was flown by AirEvac Lifeteam 26 to an Oklahoma City.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
