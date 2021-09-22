The Tonkawa Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) in locating 60-year-old Cathy Ann James.
James, formerly of Ada, was last known to be in Tonkawa on September 4, 2021. On September 15, 2021, James’ sister called the Tonkawa Police Department to report that she had not heard from her sister since September 4.
James’ white Dodge Charger was found abandoned on I-35 at mile marker 179, three miles north of the Stillwater exit. She was wearing an orange shirt with a Nike emblem on it and black sweat pants.
If you have seen James or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or you can email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
