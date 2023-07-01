An Ardmore woman was charged recently with a felony after she reportedly led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through two counties.
Katelyn Diane Perkins, 31, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with aggravated eluding for the pursuit, which occurred June 12.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hudson said he was driving through a construction zone in the Latta area at about 12:40 a.m. when the pursuit began.
“I observed a vehicle approach the rear of my patrol unit at a high rate of speed,” Hudson said in a report. “I accelerated to 42 miles per hour out of concern for the vehicle impacting my unit. The vehicle, a gray Hyundai Sonata bearing a paper tag, passed me in a marked no-passing zone at a rate of speed faster than 42 mph in a marked 35 mph construction zone. As the vehicle was passing me, I activated my emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The (driver) accelerated when I activated my emergency lights.”
Hudson said Perkins accelerated through the construction zone, and continued driving south-southwest of SH1 at more than 100 mph. He said in the Chimney Hill area, Perkins passed two other motorists, who were forced to pull onto the shoulder of the road.
Hudson said Perkins continued driving at more than 100 mph, then turned west onto the Chickasaw Turnpike. Hudson said Perkins pulled over near Dolberg Road, but then accelerated and continued west at a high rate of speed.
“As we were approaching the Murray County line ..., I requested Murray County’s assistance with stop sticks if they were available,” Hudson said. “Shortly after entering Murray County, Central Dispatch advised Murray County (sheriff’s deputies) would be attempting to deploy stop sticks. Murray County Deputy Ben Flowers deployed stop sticks in the area of Highway 177 and the turnpike. Deputy Flowers made successful deployment of the stop sticks.”
Hudson said after the stop sticks were deployed, Perkins continued to drive for about one mile before coming to a stop at the 3-mile marker on the turnpike. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Hudson ordered Perkins at gunpoint to get out of the car and face away from him, to which she complied.
“As Perkins was walking backwards to myself and the other deputies, I told her to go to her knees,” Hudson said. “She did not comply and told me, ‘No.’ I instructed Perkins several more times to go to her knees and she did not comply. I then holstered my service weapon and drew my (pepper spray). From more than seven feet, I deployed two doses. Perkins then began to comply.”
Perkins was arrested and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center and held on $25,000 bail. In addition to the felony eluding charge, Perkins also received three traffic citations — speeding 21-25 miles over in a construction zone or school zone, passing in a no-passing zone and reckless driving. Her car was impounded.
“During the inventory of Perkins’ vehicle, I located a citation for 111 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone issued to Perkins by the Caney Police Department on June 11,” Hudson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.