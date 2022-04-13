Kristie Dawnell Evans, accused of setting up and taking part in her husband's murder in 2021, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court. Evans, 48, is charged with first-degree murder - deliberate intent in the murder of David Charles Evans, 50.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. David Evans was shot to death in March 2021 at his residence in the 1400 block of Northcrest Drive. Kristie Evans was arrested after confessing to playing a role in her husband’s murder, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Also charged with first-degree murder is 27-year-old Kahlil Deamie Square.
On March 22, 2021, just after 1 a.m., Kristie Evans placed a 911 call saying an intruder had entered her home at 1420 Northcrest Drive and shot her husband. When officers arrived at the residence, they found David Evans, the pastor of Harmony Church Ada, with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.
The OSBI reports that, based on evidence collected and interviews conducted, Kristie Evans and Square were identified as suspects in the murder. According to a court affidavit, Kristie Evans reportedly told authorities that she, her husband and Square had been in some sort of sexual relationship previously, meeting several times at an out-of-town motel.
Evans said on one occasion, she secretly passed along her phone number to Square, and continued to communicate with him without her husband’s knowledge. She reportedly told Square her husband was verbally abusive to her and asked Square to kill him, then provided Square with David Evans’ own 9mm pistol.
