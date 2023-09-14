Early fall is a great time for cattlemen to examine body condition of cows. The weather is moderate, and we still have forage. If you have thin cows, with just a bit of supplement, they can be moved up in body condition before winter.
One of the major constraints in the improvement of reproductive efficiency of beef cows is the number of days between calving and the start of heat cycles. If cows are to maintain a calving interval of 12 months, they must conceive within 80 to 85 days after calving. Body condition at calving time determines to a great extent the re-breeding performance of beef cows in the subsequent breeding season.
Research has shown that body condition scores of 6 or more can have over a 90% re-breeding percentage. While cows, with a body condition of 4 or less, will run at 60% re-breeding or less.
Based on research with mature and young cows, cows that maintained body weight and therefore ample energy reserves before calving exhibited heat cycles sooner than cows that lost considerable body weight and consequently had poor energy reserves. Body weight change during pregnancy is confounded with embryo and placenta growth. Therefore, the estimation of body fat by use of body condition scores is more useful in quantifying the energy status of beef cows than is just weight alone. The numeric system of body condition scoring is an excellent estimator of percentage body fat in beef cows. Body condition score accounted for 85% to 91% of the variation in stored body energy (percent fat) in cows.
The processes of fetal development, delivering a calf, milk production and repair of the reproductive tract are all physiological stresses. These stresses require the availability and utilization of large quantities of energy to enable cows to be rebred quickly. Add to these physiological stresses, the environmental stresses of cold, wet weather on spring calving cows, and often energy intake of range beef cows is below body maintenance needs. As the intake falls short of the energy utilized, then the cow compensates by mobilizing stored energy or adipose tissue and over a period of several weeks, a noticeable change in the outward appearance of the cow takes place. This is a change in the body condition and can be monitored by assigning body condition scores to cows and quantifying the degree of change. Cows that are in a thin body condition at calving return to estrus cycles more slowly than cows in better body condition. If the cow takes more than 80 or 90 days to return to heat cycles, her opportunities to become bred in the next breeding season are seriously reduced. That is why body condition of cows (especially at calving time) is so important!
Better understanding of the relationships between body condition scores and rebreeding efficiency of beef cattle has added a powerful management tool to the cattleman’s arsenal. Condition scoring permits the cattleman to evaluate his nutritional program every time he drives through the herd. By evaluating cow condition at strategic times of the year, it is possible to coordinate use of the forage resource with nutritional needs of the cow herd so that supplemental feed and hay needs are reduced to a minimum.
Body condition scores (BCS) are numbers used to suggest the relative fatness or body composition of the cow. For BCS to be most helpful, producers need to calibrate the system under their own conditions with their own cattle. A 9-grade system is commonly used by researchers in the United States. When using the BCS, producers should keep the program simple. A thin cow looks very sharp, angular and skinny, while a fat cow looks smooth and boxy with bone structure hidden from sight or feel. Specifically look to see how many ribs (from the last half of the rib cage) are evident to visual appraisal. If more than 2 ribs are easily discernible, then expect the cow to score lower than 5. Also, look closely at the spinous processes (vertebrae along the edge of the loin in front of the hook bones). If the outline of the vertebrae are visually apparent, expect the cow to receive a body condition score of 4 or lower.
For more information on body condition for cattle, you can contact your ag educator at your local OSU Extension office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.