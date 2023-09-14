Ada Regional United Way continues to be committed to creating a better community. The organization’s 2024 campaign, ‘SHINE ON your community’ is up and running and designed to offer a way for people to plug into their community.
Ada Regional United Way is a non-profit organization working towards improving lives through coordinated efforts in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.
The organization does this by partnering with local nonprofits to provide essential services. By working in coordination with these nonprofits, the organization can significantly impact the community’s quality of life, creating a lasting and positive legacy for future generations.
Ada Regional United Way’s ‘SHINE ON your community’ 2024 campaign will maximize resources and improve the community’s quality of life which is essential to the region’s well-being.
The purpose of the annual campaigns is to mobilize the community and maximize resources to provide essential services to those who need them the most.
If you are looking for a way to contribute to your community, consider supporting Ada Regional United Way or participating in their workplace campaigns. Shine on your community – let your kindness, compassion, and actions inspire others. Our community needs your light!
You can visit www.adaregionalunitedway.org to learn more and access their easy giving. They have a platform of giving for all levels.
