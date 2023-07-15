This week’s featured creature is fairly common, and it isn’t uncommon for it to venture into residential yards.
And because of that, the western rat snake has probably met the business end of a shovel or garden hoe more than any other snake. and it’s without good reason as the western rat snake is harmless to humans (non-venomous) and is a rodent eater.
It was once named the black rat snake — and I still call it that — but scientists a few years back decided it should be called the western rat snake.
Black rat snakes can be scary looking as they can grow to longer than six feet in length, but they are fairly docile. However, when confronted, they may show some bravado by taking an aggressive stance and shaking their tails.
They will also sometimes visit chicken coops to eat eggs. That can also get them into trouble as well. However, in a social media group concerning snakes that I am a member of, I recently saw a post where a farmer in Georgia showed photos of a rat snake eating an egg in the chicken coop.
She didn’t mind, though. In the post, she mentioned that her tack shed used to be riddled with rats, which cost her a lot of money as the rodents damaged saddles, tack and blankets. After a few rat snakes showed up, the rats completely cleared it out.
“Haven’t had a rat in there or haven’t seen any damage in a long time,” she said. “A few eggs every now and then ... it’s a pretty good value. and I like snakes just fine.”
To be honest, anyone who sees these snakes around can just shoo them away rather than chopping them up.
Appearance
Western rat snakes are generally black with white bellies (photo), but their coloring can vary, and some appear black and white and blotchy (photo).
They also sometimes have white, orange or reddish coloring between their scales.
Adult western rat snakes are often in the 4- to 6-foot range, but can grow larger. The largest that I have ever captured was 6’, 7,” which is huge. The records is 8’, 5,” but that would be very rare.
There is a subspecies known as the Texas rat snake which is blotched with brown and cream coloring. It can be found in southern Oklahoma, and the Ada area is included in that range.
Juvenile western rat snakes are gray with dark brown blotches and have a dark band that passes between the eyes and angles down toward the mouth (photo).
Food
Black rat snakes eat a wide variety of creatures, but the majority are rodents, such as rats and mice. Other prey can include just about anything they can swallow such as lizards and other, smaller snakes. They are excellent swimmers and will even capture and eat frogs. They are also excellent climbers, which helps them to raid bird nests for eggs and nestlings.
Habitat
Preferred habitat is wooded areas with grass nearby. However, black rat snakes can often be found near barns and outbuildings, and in residential areas and parks. They are mostly nocturnal, but it is not unusual to see one out during the day.
Range
The western rat snake can be found over most of Oklahoma, save for the Panhandle. Its range includes the eastern half of Texas and all of Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and the eastern half of Kansas.
Breeding
According to the National Wildlife Federation, black rat snakes mate in the spring from May to late June. Females will lay between six and 24 eggs in a hidden location. There is no parental care for the eggs nor the young. The eggs will incubate for about five to seven weeks before hatching. Young are about a foot long when they emerge from the eggshells.
Odds and ends
I created an informative video featuring the western black rat snake for my YouTube channel. To view it, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qo2xVKaiT8&t=291s.
• Black rat snakes are preyed upon by hawks, owls and other snakes.
• They will sometimes rattle their tail when threatened, probably mimicking a rattlesnake. They will also emit a foul-smelling musk when handled. Yuck!
• Although I mentioned that black rat snakes are harmless to humans, if you handle one, it may bite which can leave a couple of small scratches. Be prepared to disinfect the bite as all snakes have bacteria in their mouths. Also, it is wise to wash hands after handling snakes.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
