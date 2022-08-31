Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters has asked the state Board of Education to revoke the teaching certificate of a former Norman Public Schools teacher who quit after a complaint that she made political statements in the classroom.
Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier put butcher paper with the words "Books the state doesn't want you to read" over her classroom bookcases at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. I
n an interview with The Transcript Thursday, Boismier said she put the paper up in light of Oklahoma House Bill 1775, which prohibits public schools from teaching anything that makes a student "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of their race or sex.
Boismier also posted a QR code from Brooklyn Public Library in New York for her students. The library system has made the code available in its Books Unbanned project in light of what it characterized as state legislatures trying to ban certain books from schools.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Walters claimed Boismier provided students access to "banned and pornographic material," and that "there is no place for a teacher with a liberal political agenda in the classroom."
"This action must be dealt with swiftly and with respect to all our kids and parents," Walters' statement reads.
Walters alleged in the statement that he speaks "for parents across the state who are demanding swift and immediate action."
In a statement issued to the media last week, NPS spokesperson Wes Moody said the district has not banned any books, but has "placed renewed emphasis" to make sure teachers don't violate HB 1775.
The state board in July voted to lower Tulsa and Mustang public school districts' accreditation status to "accredited with warning" in connection to alleged violations of the bill.
