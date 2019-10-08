Patrons of the Konawa school district decisively rejected the district’s plan to issue $8.16 million in bonds for various projects.
The measure failed Tuesday with 351 “no” votes and 197 “yeses,” according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. More than 64% of voters opposed the measure, while slightly more than 35% supported it.
School bond issues must garner more than 60% of the vote in order to pass.
District officials had proposed issuing about $8.16 million in bonds to finance a series of projects designed to attract more students and reverse declining enrollment figures. Those projects included building and equipping a new athletic complex, renovating the softball and baseball fields and buying new band uniforms.
