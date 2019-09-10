Latta Public Schools patrons have authorized the district to issue $16.95 million in bonds for various projects.
The bond issue passed easily Tuesday night, with 76.38 percent of voters supporting the proposition and 23.62 percent opposing it, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. School bond issues must garner at least 60 percent of the vote to pass.
The district will use part of the proceeds from the bond issue to build a new elementary school. The current elementary school building will be converted into a middle school.
The rest of the proceeds will finance the following projects:
• Repairing the elementary school roof.
• Constructing a new building to house the ag program.
• Making safety upgrades to current buildings.
• Creating new driveways and parking areas to address traffic flow problems on campus.
