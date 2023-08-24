Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, announces the following promotions and new hire: Katie Horne to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Tiffany Frye to Vice President, Controller, Daniel Castillo to Vice President, Loan Officer and new hire Wes Hilliard, Senior Vice President, Sulphur Market President.
Horne graduated from Harrah High School and the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelors of Accountancy and Business Administration (MIS). She has been employed with Vision Bank for 14 years. She is a member of Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Ada Rotary. Horne is a member of the Church of Christ and enjoys spending time with her family, reading, and travel.
Frye is a Byng High School graduate. She graduated from East Central University with a degree in Accounting plus a Master of Accountancy. She was employed with the Chickasaw Nation for 18 years prior to joining Vision Bank. She is a member of the Oklahoma Accountancy Board, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ada Regional United Way, where she serves as the Assistant Treasurer. She and her husband Cody Frye have two sons, Jag Frye, 16 and Jet Frye, 15. She is a member of the Southwest Church of Christ. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family on the ranch, being involved with church activities and volunteer community service work and traveling with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.