From the left, Officer Dalon Lehenbauer and Detective Matthew Mericle secure the area where a body was found on the bike trail between 14th and 15th streets Thursday in Ada.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News
Updated 12:35 p.m., Nov. 14, 2019

Ada police responded to a call of an unresponsive male found on one of the city's bike trails between 14th and 15th streets late Thursday morning. Upon their arrival, police, fire and EMS personnel discovered the individual was deceased.

Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said there was "no obvious (signs) of traumatic death," but authorities are waiting on a medical examiner to arrive from Lawton.

Allen said the trail will remain closed through the afternoon as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

