The lobby at the city of Ada's utilities department will be closed until April 6. However, drive-thru and online payments are available.
breaking
Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 5:35 pm
Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 5:35 pm
The lobby at the city of Ada's utilities department will be closed until April 6. However, drive-thru and online payments are available.
Eric Swanson can be contacted by email at eswanson@theadanews.com.
ADA [ndash] Bobby Jack Hargrove Sr., 85, of Ada passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Ada. Services are pending at this time.
FORT GIBSON [ndash] Services for Kristopher Lance "Kris" Conlee, 30, of Fort Gibson are at 1 p.m. Monday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center in Ada. The Rev. Larry Hawkins will officiate. Mr. Conlee passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a Tulsa hospital. He was born April 22, 1989, …
ADA [ndash] Services for Laura Evelyn Fowler, 93, of Ada are at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dan Cusher will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Mrs. Fowler died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born March 21, 1926, in A…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.