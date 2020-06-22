Three people were arrested Monday after Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials say they broke into a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police vehicle.
The third suspect was arrested Monday after an hours-long standoff with Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police officers in northeast Ada.
Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police officers and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents took up positions outside a home near the intersection of Highland and Beverly Monday in northeast Ada where, for hours, they worked to convince the barricaded suspect to surrender himself. The suspect was taken into custody without incident just after 7 p.m. Monday.
UPDATE: OSBI releases additional information
In a prepared statement, OSBI officials said Monday the agency began an investigation into the reported early morning break-in of a Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police vehicle. Officials say several items were stolen from the vehicle.
Two suspects, identified as John Green and Jerry Malone, were arrested Monday in connection with the break-in. Agents obtained a warrant for the arrest of a third suspect, identified as Kevin Malone. According to the statement, members of the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Tactical Team attempted to serve the warrant at a home in the 800 block of N. Highland Avenue Monday evening, but Kevin Malone refused to come out of the home for several hours.
Shortly after 7 p.m., officials say, Kevin Malone surrendered without incident.
