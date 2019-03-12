UPDATE:
An inmate, identified as James E. Smith, who walked away from the minimum-security Howard McLeod Correctional Center (HMCC) in Atoka Monday night has been located.
According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations, agents located Smith around 3 p.m. Tuesday about six miles away from the facility in a rural area.
Smith was serving several Stephens County sentences for armed robbery, firearms possession and escape after lawful arrest. One such charge from 2007 was robbery with a weapon.
The most recent of his arrests was earlier this year on Jan. 3 according to police reports. Around 10:31 p.m. Jan. 3, police were dispatched to a home on Marlow Drive for a disturbance.
The caller told police when they arrived that someone named James Earl Richard Smith had walked up to her house and was beating on the door and all of the windows in her home.
The caller also advised police Smith had then walked to her front door, hit her door, busted the door jam and then ran off before police arrived.
Police placed Smith under arrest for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. They then confirmed Smith was a sex offender.
HMCC is an unfenced minimum-security prison, housing approximately 650 inmates about 30 miles outside Atoka.
According to reports from Department of Corrections, HMCC Security Staff, area law enforcement and ODOC agents searched for Smith overnight until they located him Tuesday. He will now be returned to the facility and moved to higher security and may also face additional charges related to him walking away from the correctional facility.
PREVIOUS EDITION:
An inmate, identified as James Earl Richard Smith, walked away from the minimum-security Howard McLeod Correctional Center (HMCC) in Atoka Monday night.
Smith, 39, may pass through the Ada area attempting to return to Duncan.
HMCC security staff discovered Smith, 39, missing at approximately 7:50 p.m. Monday night after learning a resident near the 5,300-acre site had called the sheriff's office complaining of someone trespassing on their property.
Smith is described as white, about 6-feet tall, weighing around 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is missing most of his right arm and a finger on his left hand. He has multiple tattoos on his legs, back, arms and chest, including a gecko on his left arm, lightning bolts on his right arm and a shark on his back.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.
Charlene Belew contributed to this story.
