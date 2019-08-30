UPDATE: This alert has been canceled. The subject was located.

The Hughes County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for Coy Edwards, 85. 

Authorities say Edwards was last reported in the vicinity of 7975 E. 139 Road in Calvin, possibly in a gold 2010 Mercury, license number EZS171.

No direction of travel was reported. The subject suffers from dementia and a heart condition.

Anyone with information about the whereabout of Edwards should contact Hughes County Sheriff's Office. 

