UPDATE: This alert has been canceled. The subject was located.
The Hughes County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for Coy Edwards, 85.
Authorities say Edwards was last reported in the vicinity of 7975 E. 139 Road in Calvin, possibly in a gold 2010 Mercury, license number EZS171.
No direction of travel was reported. The subject suffers from dementia and a heart condition.
Anyone with information about the whereabout of Edwards should contact Hughes County Sheriff's Office.
