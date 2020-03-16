School districts across the state will close until April 6 in a bid to block the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Here’s a list of other closures, cancellations and schedule changes for local institutions and businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Chickasaw Nation: All Chickasaw Nation-owned casinos will close today and stay closed through March 31.
• Chick Fil A: The restaurant has closed its dining room until further notice but will continue serving customers via its drive-thru and mobile curbside pickup service.
• City of Ada: The city will close city-owned facilities and suspend city-related events starting Tuesday and continuing through April 5, said public information director Lisa Bratcher. City officials are keeping tabs on the situation and may extend the cancelation period if necessary.
The following facilities will be closed: Irving Community Center, Ada Public Library, Ada Arts and Heritage Center, Wintersmith Lodge and recreational facilities and events, including sports leagues. The library will remain a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation meal program.
All other city services will remain in operation, and city employees will report to work as usual.
The Ada City Council, Ada Public Works Authority and the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission will meet as scheduled and remain open to the public. The city will take steps to ensure social distancing for people attending those meetings.
• Community Health Fair: The Pontotoc County Community Coaltiion and Ada Regional United Way have canceled the upcoming Community Health Fair, scheduled for April 4. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Compassion Outreach Center: Ada Sunrise Rotary will not provide the meal for the Compassion Outreach Center Tuesday.
• East Central University: ECU is on spring break this week and has extended the break by one week, March 23-27, according to the university’s website. Classes will not be in session that week, and students will not be required to report to campus or to online classes. Instructors will move assignment deadlines during the week to a time after classes resume.
Online/virtual classes will begin March 30, which means classes may be taught online or through a variety of instructional arrangements.The university is working with its departments to provide access to, and training on, alternative delivery methods
All healthy employees must report to campus Monday, and student workers should check with their direct supervisors for availability. Faculty, staff and student employees will use the eek of March 23-27 to prepare for the transition to online or virtual instruction.
The camps will be open and operating on Monday, and University housing will remain open for residents. All services will be available, and some offices may have alternative hours.
All university-sponsored events, including athletics, are suspended until further notice.
• GOP Cowboy Gala Dinner: The GOP Cowboy Gala Dinner, which was scheduled for Friday at Crossroads Church in Pauls Valley, has been postponed.
• Pontotoc County: The county has canceled all activities at the Agri-Plex for the next three weeks. The Pontotoc County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to determine whether it will close all county facilities, including the courthouse.
• Pontotoc County Retired Educators: The Pontotoc County Retired Educators meeting scheduled for Friday has been canceled. Members will be contacted about future meetings at the appropriate time.
• School districts: The Oklahoma State Department of Education voted Monday to close all public schools until April 6 to protect faculty, staff and students from the spread of COVID-19.
• Walmart: The Ada store joined other 24-hour Walmarts across the country in reducing its business hours, which will allow workers to focus on replenishing supplies and better sanitizing the store.
Starting Monday, the store’s normal operating hours will be from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This list will be updated as more information comes in. If you know of any other cancellations or schedule modifications, call The Ada News at 580-332-4433 and press 1 or email us at news@theadanews.com.
