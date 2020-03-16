ADA [ndash] Services for Laura Evelyn Fowler, 93, of Ada are at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dan Cusher will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Mrs. Fowler died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born March 21, 1926, in A…