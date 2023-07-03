5:30 p.m. - More residents without power after second storm
People’s Electric Cooperative crews restored power in the Latta area at about 5:10 p.m. Monday after the power had been out for several hours due to a storm with high winds.
However, more PEC customers were without power in various portions of Pontotoc County after a second storm moved through the Ada area later in the day.
The majority of power outages were caused by downed power lines and power poles.
PEC crews are out working as quickly as possible to restore power to all PEC customers.
For status on your electric services go to:
https://www.peopleselectric.coop/outages-safety/outage-map-faqs/
4:00 p.m. - Hundreds without power in Latta Area
Hundreds of residents in the Latta community are without power Monday after a brief but strong storm moved through the area this afternoon.
Customers had been without power since about 1:30 p.m. when high winds knocked down multiple power poles and lines in the area.
The power outage map for the People’s Electric Cooperative website shows that 416 customers were without power at 3:30 p.m.
Jennifer Boeck, with PEC, said crews are working to restore power, but that it may be later in the evening before power is back to normal.
“We are told by our operations staff that … we’re hoping no more than four hours. So, that should put us around 8 p.m.,” Boeck said at 4 p.m.
The storm also blew down a fireworks stand next to the Chickasaw Travel Stop at the intersection of Main and Asa. The high winds also broke branches on many trees in the area.
