Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said that no one was found inside a car that was discovered submerged in Roff City Lake this afternoon.
Christian said the car, a red Nissan Altima, did not have a tag on it, and is owned by a title company out of Tennessee. He said it has not been reported stolen as of this time.
Christian said all the windows in the vehicle were intact when the car was discovered, and that the sheriff's office will continue to investigate the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.