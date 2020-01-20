UPDATE: Jan. 20, 6:05 p.m.
Police have confirmed no gun was involved in a call initially reported as a ”man with a gun.”
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said further information obtained from police at the store indicates the suspect allegedly “stole beer from inside Walmart (then) went to a bathroom at the front of the store to drink it.”
Bratcher said police were called to the store and confronted the man in the bathroom, where he was taken into custody.
“When officers arrived on the scene, the subject was in a stall drinking beer,“ Bratcher said Monday. “They couldn’t be sure what (kind of) weapon he might have, so they cleared the area for safety purposes.“
Walmart sources report they were told to evacuate the area near the bathroom at the front of the store after police briefly thought the man may have reached for a gun under his shirt, but that they later learned the man did not have a gun.
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
Original Report:
At least one individual was arrested Monday at Walmart in Ada in a gun-related incident.
Ada police were called to the retailer on Country Club drive Monday evening after an individual with a gun generated calls to Central Dispatch.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher told The Ada News the situation was still developing as of 5:35 p.m., but that police had arrested at least one individual and no injuries have been reported.
Bratcher said police were still at Walmart as of 5:50 p.m., but that the “scene was secure,” and employees, who were briefly evacuated from the store had returned to work.
The identity of the individual arrested and the nature of the circumstances surrounding the arrest were not yet available .
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
