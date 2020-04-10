A 21 year-old Konawa woman and a 2 year-old girl were killed Thursday when the vehicle they were passengers in was struck by a semi-truck at the intersection of state Highway 39 and County Road 3520, about a mile southeast of Konawa in Seminole County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports indicate the collision occurred around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, when a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by Adam King, 29, of Ellisville, Mississippi, failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling northbound on CR 3520 before entering SH 39 and striking two vehicles.
Sadie Larney, 21, of Konawa, and an unidentified 2 year-old girl were killed when the semi-truck collided with a 2011 Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on SH 39. OHP reports the Hyundai was driven by Mahaley Larney, 21, also of Konawa. Mahaley Larney was airlifted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted for multiple injuries in stable condition.
According to OHP reports, the semi-truck then continued across the highway, striking a 2005 Nissan Altima traveling westbound on SH 39, driven by Donnie Hise II, 40, from Tupelo. Hise was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted for head injuries in stable condition.
Hise’s passenger, Joey Sutterfield, 44, from Tupelo, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ada, where he was treated and released.
King was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ada, where he was treated and released.
According to the report, the condition of all three drivers remains under investigation. The report indicates all three vehicles were equipped with seatbelts, but they were not in use in the Hyundai Sonata. Troopers report a child restraint was in use in the Hyundai Sonata.
