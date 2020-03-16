The health and safety of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at Chickasaw Travel Stop locations, we have determined it is in the best interest of our customers, patrons and employees to temporarily close all electronic gaming at each of our locations in accordance with health official directives discouraging mass gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of this virus. The CTS stores at each location will remain open.
This closure will begin at midnight tonight and last until March 31. We will post updates to our website based upon the best available information and through social media as they occur.
For more information and updates, see our COVID-19 Information Page:
https://chickasawtravelstop.com/media
What: CTS voluntary closing electric gaming, stores to remain open
When: Midnight Monday, March 16, through March 31.
Where: Stores with electric gaming include Ada East, Ada West, Davis West, Kingston, Willis, Paoli, Thackerville and Wilson. See our full list of locations here: https://chickasawtravelstop.com/locations/.
