Authorities located the body of a homicide victim Sunday after an extensive search, and a late revelation from a suspect.
The body of Jimmy Glenn Knighten, 52, of Allen was located after the suspect revealed where the body could be found, but not before an hours long search where multiple agencies were involved.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said early on Sunday, the suspect, Larry Sanders, 53, of Atwood reportedly drove the victim's pickup to the residence of one of Knighten’s family members and told the family member that he had killed Knighten when the two were fishing at a river between Allen and Francis during the overnight hours Saturday/Sunday.
The family member kept Sanders at his residence until deputies arrived. Sanders was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and a search for Knighten began along the river.
While in custody, Sanders reportedly later confessed that he had hid Knighten’s body along a roadside.
Christian requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the case.
