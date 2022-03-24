UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Department announced that both missing boys have been safely located.
ORIGINAL STORY
According to a Facebook post by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers from several agencies are currently searching for two children near the Konawa area. The children are boys ages 3 and 5.
At about 3:30 p.m., the Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a call of a female walking on state Highway 99 near the Vamoosa Cemetery. The woman reportedly said someone had tried to kidnap her and her children were missing.
"Deputies responded and were informed that the woman had disclosed that her two children were missing, and she believes they were in or near water," The post read.
"The children are 3 years old and 5 years old. This is an active search involving a very large area. We are utilizing airplanes from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as well as an airplane belonging to a fireman for the Konawa Fire Department.
"We are searching for a 2006 Grey Ford Escape, possibly near a body of water, the vehicle will be abandoned. If you see a vehicle matching the description parked on the roadway or near a body of water, please call 911 immediately. The mother and father of the children are currently with law enforcement."
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Seminole Nation Lighthorse police, District 22 Task Force, Konawa Police Department and the Konawa Fire Department are currently working the case.
