UPDATE: The body of the missing victim has been found but Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian is not releasing the name of the victim, pending notification of the next of kin.
July 10, 2022 at 2:27 p.m.
Law enforcement officers are investigating a possible homicide that may have occurred in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday near Allen.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said a man made statements that he killed another man.
“We are trying to locate the victim,” Christian said. “The suspect is in jail already (for a warrant on a separate matter), and has stated he killed the other man, but hasn’t said where. We have search teams down on the river between Francis and Allen looking for the victim.”
