The Ada Tax-Aide tax preparation site at the Masonic Lodge, 730 N. Crestview, will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its best to flatten the curve of transmission," the AARP Foundation, which sponsors the service, said on its website. "A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. Therefore, we are suspending AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services beginning March 15 until further notice.
"We will continue to assess whether we can open again in some or all sites for the remainder of the tax season and if the tax season is extended. Check this web page periodically or call 1-888-227-7669 for updates about the status of Tax-Aide sites."
Visit https://www.aarp.org/ for more information.
