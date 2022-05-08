A manhunt ended Saturday night, but the search continues for a man who fled law enforcement officers.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop on state Highway 3 on the south edge of Ada (J.A. Richardson Loop). The driver reportedly fled, taking the Oak Street exit. The man drove off the exit ramp and stopped in an overgrown field.
According to emergency radio traffic, the man fled on foot carrying a long rifle, possibly an AR-15, and ran south into a wooded area near Oak and 32nd streets.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies spent most of the day searching for the suspect with luck. Officers believe they know the identity of the man who fled, but a name has not been released.
