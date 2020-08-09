Two were injured in a Sunday morning rollover wreck south of Ada.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report indicates Amy Baker, 48, of Ada, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup on County Road 1561, west of Kerr Lab Road, approximately a half-mile south of Ada, around 9:40 a.m. when the pickup ran off of the road on a curve, slid into a ditch and rolled over one time.
Baker was taken by Chickasaw Nation EMS to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with facial injuries, according to the OHP report.
OHP reports Baker’s passenger, 21-year-old Alojhnna Baker, also of Ada, was taken by Chickasaw Nation EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.
According to the report, “speed” was the cause of the wreck. Baker’s condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers from Troop F’s Pontotoc County detachment, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies and Ada firefighters responded to the scene of the wreck.
